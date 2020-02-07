An Post suspends all mail to China amid coronavirus concerns

An Post has suspended the sending of all mail to China amid continued coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, An Post said: "All mail services have been suspended to China as a result of the Coronavirus with immediate effect.

“This follows the decision by a number of international airlines to suspend their services."

The decision comes as the death toll from the deadly virus approached 700. Over 30,000 globally have now been confirmed infected.

Almost 30 countries now have confirmed cases. Ireland has yet to confirm a case of coronavirus but there have been almost 20 suspected cases.