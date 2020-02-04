Waterford gardaí issue Amazon scam warning

Gardaí have told people to be aware of calls from a person purporting to be from Amazon.

The caller claims there is a problem with their account and in order to resolve personal information is required.

"Please be wary of scam callers regardless of who they say they represent. Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts," a garda spokesperson said.

People were further advised that emails, text messages or calls from Amazon will never ask you for personal information.

"If you receive a suspicious email, text message or call claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately.

"You can report suspicious spam in Ireland to your local Garda station. Please also note that Amazon will never ask for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of their website, for example, via bank transfer, emailing credit card details, etc.

"If you received an email regarding an order or Prime membership, or anything that you don't recognise, please forward the e-mail to stop-spoofing@amazon.com and then delete it. Do not click on any links in such emails."