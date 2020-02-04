Badly emaciated dog sold online in the South East for €50

Dungarvan Animal Matters and Welfare Information has heavily criticised the sale of a badly emaciated dog in the South East this week.

The group claims the dog was sold through a well-known online advertising service in Wexford for €50 euro.

"Luckily a member of the public bought her and brought her to a rescue. It seems it was a meet up in a car park, any more I don’t know," the group said.

"Others are trying to track it down. If I knew any more, believe me, I’d have no issue posting the information.

The group also went on to call for action to be taken on such ads.