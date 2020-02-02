No arrests after sulky collides with four cars in Waterford

Gardaí have confirmed to Waterford Live thatno arrests have been made in relation to a crash involving a sulky and four cars in the county on Sunday morning.

Units attended the crash involving four cars and a sulky on Ballytruckle Road at 11:45am.

The sulky is believed to have struck the four other vehicles, two of which were parked.

No one was injured during the incident and the horse involved was taken by Waterford Animal Welfare.

No arrests made and enquiries are ongoing.