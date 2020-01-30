COMPETITION: Win a fabulous Valentine's Day Break at the Bishop's Gate Hotel in Derry

Trying to figure out what to do for that special person in your life on Valentine's Day? How about a night away at one of the country's most romantic hotels in the heart of a vibrant exciting city? Well, that's the prize up for grabs in our great Bishop's Gate Hotel giveaway.

Bishop's Gate Hotel is offering one lucky reader a gorgeous Valentine's Break including:

A Valentine's Night stay on February 14

Dinner

Bed and Breakfast

Valentine's Cocktail & sumptuous chocolate platter

Oozing character, Bishop’s Gate Hotel is located within the historic city walls of Derry, nestled in the heart of the city’s Cathedral Quarter. Whether you want to enjoy their cosy fireplaces and chilled, welcoming atmosphere, or enjoy an amorous cocktail in the Wig & Gown Champagne Bar and Restaurant, the central Bishop's Gate is the place for you. Take a stroll arm in arm through the bustling compact streets of Derry bursting with independent shops and cosy pubs all just a stone’s throw away.

Built in 1899, Bishop’s Gate Hotel blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building, whilst exceeding the contemporary needs and desires of its guests.

At the heart of the hotel, “The Wig and Gown Champagne Bar and Restaurant” offers casual, high end dining all day and provides the perfect place to relax and unwind with a cocktail or glass of Champagne, complemented by live entertainment on select evenings. It is the ideal venue to celebrate the most romantic night of the year with the one you love.

To give you the chance of enjoying the beauty of Derry and the Edwardian elegance of Bishop's Gate Hotel, all you have to do is answer the simple question below before 12 noon on February 7.

In what year was Bishop's Gate Hotel built?

To enter this fantastic competition, simply email your answer, along with your name, phone number and county, to competitions@iconicnews.ie.

