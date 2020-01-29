Possibility of another short cold snap for Waterford next week

There's the possibility of "another brief cold blast for the middle of next week", warns midlands forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "It's a long way off yet for details so don't go asking will it snow."

The rest of this week looks like turning slightly milder with daytime temperatures potentially reaching 10 or 11 degrees. It will remain cold overnight.

Looking ahead to next week, Met Éireann says there will be "a fair amount of dry weather on Monday next, but becoming very cold and showery on Tuesday."