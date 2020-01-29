Gardaí seek to find two armed men on the run in the South East

Gardaí in North Wexford are urgently looking to trace a dark grey/black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen with two male occupants on board in the North Wexford/Gorey Town/Clogh areas.

These males may have been involved in an armed incident in Gorey earlier today.

It is being reported that at least one shot was fired at a garda patrol car during the incident.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999. Do not approach these males or the vehicle.

Further updates will follow.