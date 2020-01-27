Waterford to feature on RTE's Eco Eye programme this week

Waterford will feature heavily in this Tuesday's Eco Eye episode on RTE One television.

The show airs at 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 28.

The Office of the Planning Regulator and Healthy Ireland have sponsored this episode of Eco Eye under the theme “Sustainable Spatial Planning” and a lot of the programme was filmed in and around Waterford.

Included are interviews with Eamonn McEneaney, Director of the Waterford Treasures Museum, and Brianna Connaughton, the Healthy Waterford Coordinator. Some interviews with members of the public from Waterford and Boyle in Co. Roscommon are also featured.

The message of the programme is that all of the County/City Development Plans and Local Area Plans are being/will be reviewed and that people have the opportunity to make submissions and to determine how their counties/cities and local areas are developed into the future.

Tune in on Tuesday for more.

