Forecaster warns of snow, wintry showers and widespread frost for tonight

Met Eireann is warning of wintry showers in all areas tonight with snow in some places in its latest weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, heavy or prolonged wintry showers affecting Munster, Connacht and west Ulster, will spread eastwards to all areas this afternoon and early evening with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

In the weather forecast for Ireland for tonight, Met Eireann says that there will be wintry showers in all areas early tonight, with snow in places. Later tonight, wintry showers will become confined mainly to the west and north. Some will fall as snow. Mainly dry further east with clear spells. There'll be a widespread sharp frost and icy stretches. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees.

Heavy or prolonged wintry showers over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster, will spread eastwards to all areas this afternoon and early evening with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. pic.twitter.com/NjNI6NBltO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for the weather to continue cold with frost and ice in the morning, clearing slowly. Sunshine and further wintry showers, most frequent over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees in fresh, gusty westerly winds, strong at times on the west coast.