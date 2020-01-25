Gardai name three children found dead in Dublin house

Gardai have named the three children found dead in a house in Dublin on Friday evening, January 24.

At approximately 7.45pm, Gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

Ambulance personnel and responding Gardaí discovered the bodies of three children in the house.

They have been confirmed as brothers and sister Conor McGinley, aged 9, Darragh McGinley aged 7, and Carla McGinley, aged 3.

A female relative, aged in her 40s, was found at the scene and is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is currently being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene.

The bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue, where a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

The results of the post mortem will determine the cause of death of the three children.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.

There is no Garda spokesperson available at this time and An Garda Síochána are making no further comment.