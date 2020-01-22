Smart new bin installed in Waterford City
One of Waterford council's new compacting bins has been installed in John Roberts Square.
Waterford City and County Council will be installing seven of these compacting bins at busy locations in Waterford City Centre.
These bins have the capacity to hold 7-8 times the amount of rubbish as a standard bin.
Funding for these bins was gained through the government's Anti Dumping Initiative Funding.
