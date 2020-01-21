Waterford IT student set for a trip of a lifetime after bursary award

A Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) student is off to New Zealand thanks on the trip of a lifetime thanks to a bursary that will help him advance his studies

Sean Doyle from Portlaoise is one of just six recipients of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) and the Irish Farmers Journal the much-coveted PWE (Professional Work Experience) travel bursaries.

The awards encourage students to expand their knowledge of the global agri-food sector by gaining practical experience while travelling overseas.

Sean is a third-year Agricultural Science student at WIT. He will travel to Dorie in South Island, New Zealand in January where he will gain varied experience in the cultivation and harvesting of 4,000 acres of vegetables, root crops and cereals along with assisting in daily operations on the 800-cow dairy farm.

“I’m so grateful to Irish Farmers Journal and Arvum for awarding me with this travel bursary. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only travel overseas but to also get real experience in the agricultural industry, which will help inform my final studies and how my career develops after college. I’m excited to gain insights into New Zealand’s agri-industry and for the journey ahead,” he said.

2020 will mark the fifth year of this joint initiative from the ASA and Irish Farmers Journal whereby students who express an interest in fulfilling the work placement module of their degree overseas are rewarded with a travel bursary. The WIT Bursaries are also supported by Glanbia and Arvum.

Seamus O’Mahony is ASA President.

“The Agricultural Science Association endeavours to enhance and support our Agricultural Science students through professional development opportunities to ensure Ireland’s position as a global leader is maintained, all the while strengthening the future of our agri-food industry. As with previous years, the standard of applications was extremely impressive and we look forward to receiving updates from the six students throughout their time overseas,” he said.

Odile Evans is Careers & Property Editor, Irish Farmers Journal.

“It is brilliant to once again partner with the ASA to award six travel bursaries to agricultural-science students. Undoubtedly, this is an excellent opportunity for third-level students to gain practical experience in the agriculture industry overseas, and to build on their existing knowledge of the Irish landscape which will benefit their career development and ultimately provide students with a unique perspective. We will be sharing individual stories from each student over the coming months,” she said.