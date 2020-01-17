Met Eireann warns of freezing conditions and fog in weekend weather forecast

Met Eireann has put the country on alert for freezing conditions and fog that will lead to hazardous driving conditions over the weekend.

In the latest weather forecast for Ireland for Friday, Met Eireann stats that there will be sunshine for a time but it'll cloud over from the west with frequent showers moving eastwards today. The showers will be mainly of rain with the risk of hail and isolated thunder, there'll also be sleet or snow in places though accumulations will be mostly over hills and mountains. Highest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes, fresher along northern coasts.

Temperatures will plummet tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures minus 3 or minus 4 degrees. Winds will be light variable or calm with fog expected to form, mainly in the midlands.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for frost and fog to clear on Saturday to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day. A very cold start as temperatures will remain below freezing until mid morning and then staying cold through the day with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light variable breezes.

Very cold and frosty once again on Saturday night with minimum temperatures widely falling back to -3 or -4 degrees. Some fog setting in too, mainly across the midlands.

A sharp to severe frost to start the day on Sunday, but overall dry and sunny with just light breezes. Highs of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest across Ulster and north Leinster.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, frost will clear on Monday to give a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest across the midlands and southeast. It will be less cold, with highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.