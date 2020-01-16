Gardaí seize drugs at houses on Waterford border

Gardaí have seized €3,000 worth of drugs in County Tipperary.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Clonmel Garda District, gardaí seized suspected cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and diamorphine following searches carried out on January 15.

At approximately 9pm, gardaí, assisted by members of the divisional Drugs Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed search warrants at three houses in Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Drug paraphernalia such as deal bags and a weighing scales were also seized.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.