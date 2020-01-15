Overwhelming support for one party in Waterford Live general election poll

Almost 500 Waterford Live readers have contributed to our 24-hour flash poll on the upcoming general election. We asked you to choose which party you'd like to lead the next government.

The results put Fianna Fail and Fine Gael considerably behind Sinn Féin.

Waterford TD David Cullinane's party received 58% of our readers' votes in the straw poll. Fianna Fail were a distant second on 13%.

Labour (9%) and Independents (8%) both polled stronger than the outgoing government leaders Fine Gael who received just 6%.

The Green Party received 3% while the Social Democrats achieved just 2% with Renua languishing on 1%.

The next general election is now fixed for February 8.