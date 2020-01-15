You guessed it! Waterford gets another weather warning for Thursday

Waterford is once again the subject of a weather warning from Met Éireann after a week of wild weather.

The latest warning is a Status Yellow wind warning covering Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

"South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills. There's a risk of coastal flooding around a period of high tides," Met Éireann said.

A similar warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Wicklow, Donegal and Mayo.

Caution is advised, particularly at the coasts.