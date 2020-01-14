Waterford hit with another weather warning for this afternoon

Waterford has been issued with a new Status Yellow wind warning for Wexford and Waterford.

"Southwest or cyclonic winds will reach 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr early this afternoon especially near the coast," Met Éireann said.

The warning comes after a day of warning for Storm Brendan on Monday.

The new warning is valid from 12 noon to 3pm on Tuesday.