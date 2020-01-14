Waterford men and women's shed groups receive funding boost

Seven community shed groups in Waterford are to benefit from a funding boost announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

€500,000 funding will support 372 Men’s and Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment and carry out works.

In Waterford, the groups receiving funding are:

Waterford Men's Shed - €960 to upgrade facilities and purchase equipment

Dungarvan Men's Shed - €1,082 to purchase and install equipment

Portlaw Men's Shed - €1,300 to purchase equipment

Waterford Estuary Men's Shed Passage East - €1,470 for the purchase of tools

Deise Men's Shed - €1,625 for the purchase of a compressor

Deise Women's Shed Dungarvan - €1,100 tp purchase equipment

Shedworx Men's Shed City & County €1,625 to purchase equipment and tools

Minister Ring said: “I introduced funding for Men’s Sheds in 2018 in recognition of the great support that they provide to men in communities across Ireland. Since its establishment less than ten years ago, the impact of the Men’s Sheds movement has been phenomenal.



“I have decided to extend this funding to Women’s Sheds. Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of Men’s Sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of Women’s Sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland.



“I’m delighted that 33 Women’s Shed Groups have availed of the funding on offer and I hope to see this number grow in coming years.



“Men’s & Women’s Sheds are making an invaluable contribution to community life in Ireland. They provide great support to their thousands of members and have helped tackle the problem of social isolation. In many cases, these groups have also become vital cogs in a variety of community initiatives such as the TidyTowns and local community events.”



This capital funding will enable individual Men’s & Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants."

Minister Ring continued: “A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and investment in groups like Men’s & Women’s sheds will be put to excellent use in local communities throughout the country.”



Minister Ring is confirming the recipients of this funding following an application process which was overseen by the Local Community Development Committees.