Funeral arrangements announced for Waterford assault victim

The funeral arrangements have been announced for John Butler, who died following a fatal assault in Portlaw, County Waterford, on Saturday.

John will repose at 45 Tracey Park, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, for funeral mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

No flowers. Donations, if desired, to St. Martin's, Portlaw.

