Waterford hit with new weather warning as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland
Waterford has been hit with a fresh Status Yellow wind warning as Storm Brendan leaves Ireland.
The new warning covers Wexford, Waterford, Limerick, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Cavan, Roscommon and Monaghan.
A new orange warning covers western coastal counties.
Met Éireann says: "As Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland, southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in exposed areas."
This new warning covering Waterford is valid from 3pm until 8pm on Monday.
