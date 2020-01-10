€3.75 million funding confirmed for Walsh Park redevelopment

€3.75 million has been confirmed by the government for the redevelopment of Walsh Park in Waterford.

The funding will cover the demolition of the existing dressing rooms, the construction of the brand new covered western stand terrace, the construction of the new uncovered, seated northern stand, new dressing rooms and toilet blocks as well as improvements to drainage, pitch irrigation and fencing.

"Today's announcement will go a long way towards ensuring a top-quality venue and fitting home for Gaelic Games in Waterford," Waterford TD and Minister John Halligan said.