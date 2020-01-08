Waterford IT going as gaeilge tomorrow and you can be a part of it!

Waterford Institute of Technology presents "Try Gaeilge" tomorrow, Thursday, January 9. There are still a number of places left but you need to register today.

The day is aimed at secondary school students who might be considering studying Irish in WIT; those who have an interest in the language and finding out more about it.

Those who would like to spend the day speaking Irish (great practice for the oral exam!). Please contact Séámus (sdillon@wit.ie) or go to www.wit.ie/events/humanities/try_gaeilge