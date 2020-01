11 Waterford projects in the running at this week's Young Scientist Exhibition

11 projects from Waterford schools are the running at the 2020 BT Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS this week.

In total, over 1,800 projects were submitted by students in schools all across the island of Ireland. Over 500 have been chosen for the finals this week.

A significant number of the projects this year delve into pressing social issues such as mental health, transgender rights and the effects that social media has on young people. Topics such as these are prevalent in the Social and Behavioural Science Category but are also increasingly prevalent in the other categories; Technology, Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences and Biological & Ecological Sciences.

The Waterford projects are:

Ard Scoil Na Mara - Joint righting: An accurate electronic kinematics and muscle strength system for improved patient recovery after joint surgery - Technology - Individual



St Angela’s - Are sweet flavoured e-liquids a factor in the vaping epidemic among teenagers? - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Group



Ard Scoil na nDeise - Case Study of the Behaviour of Freshwater Algae in Acidic Conditions - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Group



Blackwater Community School - Electricity generator - Technology - Individual



St Angela’s - From Textbook to Theatre: An investigation into dramatic performance as a modern teaching method - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Group



Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge - The way we move! - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Group



Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge - An bhfuil Uachtar Reoite 99 Sabhailte? - Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences - Group



Blackwater Community School - “Born this way” – A statistical analysis into the correlation between method of accouchement and autoimmune diseases - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Group



Blackwater Community School - Pictuir foclair - Technology - Individual



St Paul’s Community College - There’s a Cure in the Ground for Everything - Biological and Ecological - Group



Abbey Community College - Work Smart Not Hard - Social and Behavioural Sciences - Individual

Shay Walsh, Managing Director at BT Ireland said, “It is a trend in itself globally that it is our young people who are now leading the charge when it comes to taking action on issues such as climate change and mental health, and I am personally encouraged to see this same passion and concern coming from our own young people as evidenced in their project ideas. At BT we know, having organised this Exhibition for the last 20 years, that our alumni are the change-makers of tomorrow; and that the BTYSTE is a powerful platform for them to express their ideas, opinions and solutions.

"I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every student who submitted an entry to the 2020 Exhibition and to wish our finalists the very best of luck."

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh said, “It is so important for our young people to develop analytical skills, critical thinking and creativity. Every year the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition makes this happen. It is an inspiration. I was deeply impressed at last year’s event by the scale of ambition from all the students, their ability to explain their projects and the knowledge and skill that they demonstrated.

“The type of projects also highlighted what is important to young people. This year is no different with topical themes such as climate change, wellbeing and health.

“Events like this are so important. It gives students a chance to channel their talents into issues which they want to tackle and change. Congratulations to all the students, teachers and parents who have put so much time and effort into the projects.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from the 8th – 11th January, 2020 at the RDS in Dublin. This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best-attended events every year and has something for people of all ages to enjoy.

For participants, the exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers. In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Salamanca, Spain, in September 2020.

In addition to the core Exhibition, the Primary Science Fair will also take place at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition from the 9th -11th January 2020. The Primary Science Fair has been an exciting part of the internationally renowned BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition for over 16 years, and continues to play a pivotal role in the primary academic calendar in Ireland. The Fair is designed to instil an early love of science and discovery in primary school students across Ireland.

Tickets for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be available for purchase from Monday 11th November. For more information on this fantastic family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com, or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).