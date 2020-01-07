Met Éireann forecasts sleet in Ireland before the end of the week

Met Éireann has said some sleet could fall as our weather deteriorates later this week.

The national forecaster currently has a wind warning in place for Tuesday for 17 counties with gusts over 100km/h possible in the northern half of the country before 8pm.

"Wednesday will be dry for most of the day with sunny periods and just a few showers in the north. Later in the day cloud will thicken in the southwest followed by rain here in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light for much of the day. It will become breezy on southwest coasts during the evening with fresh easterly winds."The winds will gradually moderate tonight and become westerly. It will become largely dry as well with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees," Met Éireann has said in its latest forecast.

"On Wednesday night rain will spread from the southwest or south across much of the country, possibly with sleet or snow on high ground in the west and north. The rain is associated with an area of low pressure and this may give windy conditions on south coasts. Elsewhere in the country winds will stay mostly light to moderate. It will be a cold night with some frost possible ahead of the rain.

"Current indications are that the area of low pressure will move over Ireland on Thursday morning, bringing further rain or sleet across the country and strong winds on south coasts.

Later in the day, it will get drier. It will stay quite cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Frost is likely on Thursday night under clear spells.

"Friday will probably start dry and bright with light breezes. Later in the day southerly breezes will freshen and rain is expected to move in to affect western coastal counties.

"The mostly unsettled weather is set to continue during the weekend with occasional spells of rain and the risk of strong winds," the forecast concluded.