Waterford TD says hospital overcrowding is hitting rural Ireland hardest

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford, Mary Butler has queried why the worst-hit hospitals, when it comes to the trolley crisis, are all outside of the capital.

Deputy Butler was commenting as the INMO reported that today was the worst ever day for trolley overcrowding since records began. The worst-hit hospitals were all outside of Dublin.

She said, “Today in University Hospital Limerick there are 92 people waiting for a hospital bed, in Cork there are 56, in Galway 47, in South Tipperary General Hospital this stands at 40 and in University Hospital Waterford this stands at 34.

“Throughout the last year, these same hospitals constantly placed among the worst hit when it came to the trolley crisis and with the infrequent exception of the Mater Hospital it is common to see only hospitals from outside Dublin in the daily INMO reports.

“The INMO has pointed out that it is not right for smaller hospitals to have more patients on trolleys than some of the largest hospitals in the country.

“It’s generally accepted that smaller hospitals, such as South Tipperary General Hospital, should provide support to the larger hospitals, taking responsibility for less severe, more routine cases, thereby easing the pressure. Yet South Tipperary General is bursting at the seams and can scarcely cope as it is.

“At the heart of the problem is the fact that there is a lack of capacity and a lack of staff. Unfortunately, a lack of appetite from the Government to fix the matter is only adding to the problem,” she concluded.