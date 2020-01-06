Disqualified Waterford driver caught by new Garda app

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint in Waterford City have caught a disqualified driver using their new Active Mobility App.

The gardaí stopped a motorist in the city and found them to be travelling with no valid tax, insurance or NCT.

The Active Mobility App, rolled out for gardaí recently, showed the driver was also disqualified for accumulating too many penalty points.

The driver was arrested and will appear in court. The vehicle was also seized.