Waterford TD blasts hospital overcrowding as 'beyond crisis point'

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford Deputy David Cullinane has said this Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent Alliance partnership has failed the people on health care. He said our health services are stumbling from one crisis to the next with no plan or no vision.

Speaking this morning Deputy Cullinane said: “Figures released today by the INMO show a record number of 760 patients waiting for admission for a bed in acute hospitals. Over the last forthright I have been inundated with calls from patients waiting for health treatment. The sad reality is that this Confidence and Supply arrangement has failed on health. Fianna Fáil are as culpable as Fine Gael for keeping an inept Minister for Health in his position.

“Sinn Féin has warned the Government that their policies are failing. We have tabled motions in the Dáil with solutions to the recruitment and retention crisis. We proposed significant increases in health capacity in the last budget. And in Waterford, I have consistently raised issues about the lack of capacity at UHW.

“Our Acute hospital services are at breaking point. This Minister is without a plan and without solutions. 2020 must bring about a new Government committed to public health services and only a Sinn Féin led Government will make this happen.”