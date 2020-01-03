Waterford TD calls for urgent cardiac review

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has today written to the Minister for Health Simon Harris seeking an update on the National Review into Specialist Cardiac Services.

The Minister for Health established the review in late 2017 under the Independent Chairmanship of Professor Philip Nolan of Maynooth University. A Steering Group of key stakeholders first met in January 2018.

Speaking this morning Deputy Cullinane said:

“As we begin the new year it is important to continue the fight for enhanced cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford. Through a collaborative effort funding for the second Cath Lab was delivered and the project is now at pre tendering stage. It is hoped to complete this process soon and move to construction as quickly as possible.

“A fully functioning second Cath Lab is a vital stepping stone to enhancing cardiac services. The HSE intends to increase the emergency PPCI service to an 8am to 8pm service 7 days a week. This will require the recruitment of additional staff.

“However, moving to a 24/7 PPCI service is contingent on the outcome of the National Review. This review was initiated in 2017 and first met in January 2018. We are now into 2020 and no report has yet been published.

“This is a huge issue for the people of the South East. People quite rightly demand safe and assessable cardiac services and this means a 24/7 PPCI service for the region.

“I have today written to the Minister for Health requesting a timetable for the completion and the publication of this review. Patients in the Southeast deserve the best outcomes and 24-hour availability of emergency cardiac care is the best way to achieve this.”