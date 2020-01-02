Handy gadget on sale for a few euro in Aldi could stop your car being stolen

A gadget on sale for a few euros in Aldi could stop high value cars being stolen.

The Anti-theft Key Fob Wallet is currently on sale for €6.99.

Thieves are using hi-tech tools to beam the signal from a key fob inside a front door in order to open cars.

If the key fob is placed inside this wallet, the signal will be blocked, the product claims.

The manufacturers Auto XS said the product "prevents unauthorised access to a car and engine start".

Thieves usually use a transmitter and a deflector to gain access to a keyless vehicle.

CCTV footage has shown thieves using a "relay" device to pick up a signal from a car fob inside a house.

The device amplifies the signal from within the house, so that the car picks it up and starts the ignition.

A vehicle can be stolen from a driveway within minutes in this way.

Householders have been warned by Gardaí in the past to keep keys well away from doors and windows so they cannot be stolen or manipulated by thieves.