Irish weather forecast for New Year's Eve and Day from Met Éireann

Met Éireann has given its verdict on the New Year's weather forecast as we head into 2020.

"Apart from a few showers in southern counties, Tuesday (New Year's Eve) will be largely dry. In the north it will be cold and frosty to begin, with the best of the sunshine there. Cloudier conditions look likely to prevail further south, with lingering mist patches. Maximum temperatures ranging 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in the north, or where mist patches linger, in mainly light easterly or variable breezes," Met Éireann's latest report says.

"New Year's Day (Wednesday) will be largely dry but cloudy overall, with just limited bright or sunny intervals. Light to moderate southerly breezes, will increase fresh to strong on Atlantic Coasts as the day goes on. Maximum temperatures 7 to 11 degrees. Increasingly windy on Wednesday night in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong to gale force on coasts by morning.

"A dry night for the bulk of the country, but patchy rain and drizzle will be starting to move in off the Atlantic to affect western and southern coastal counties by dawn. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 degrees.

Looking ahead to the first days of 2020, the national forecaster says "there will be a very windy but mild start to Thursday, with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds. Rain turning persistent near Atlantic coasts and spreading to most parts during the day, followed by cooler more showery conditions."