Gardaí release list of 15 apps parents should know about

Gardaí across the country have released a list of apps parents should be aware of if their children received a smartphone for Christmas.

The apps listed have become increasingly popular with children and young people. While some of these are completely innocent they can be used by some people to bully, harass or exploit, according to gardaí.

"Knowledge is power – speak to your children about their mobile usage. Set your expectations for what it will be used for and talk to them about online safety," they added.

The 15 apps are listed below:

"If your child is contacted by someone who pressures them into doing things they don’t want to, or bullies and harasses them, encourage them to tell you. Having open conversations about safety is paramount to making sure they stay safe, and are savvy about how they use these apps," gardaí said.

Remember, if you have concerns a child is being harassed or exploited contact us at your local Garda Station and if a child is at immediate risk or in danger, dial 999.