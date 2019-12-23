Man in critical condition after Waterford shooting

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting on the Carrickphierish Road, Co Waterford.

At approximately 2.15pm, December 23, 2019, a man was shot a number of times outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road.

The injured man in his 30s was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers and the road remains closed.

Garda are appealing to pedestrians or motorists who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm today, who may have dashcam footage, to contact the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.