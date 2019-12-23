Waterford housing crisis is now a cross-generational issue - TD

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler says the housing crisis has become so severe that people over the age of 60 are still on the list for local authority housing.

New figures, which were presented to the Oireachtas Housing Committee, reveal that 6,516 over 60 years of age are on the housing list for a local authority home. More than 1,700 of these people are 70 or older.

Deputy Butler said, “The fact that almost 10% of all people on local authority waiting lists are over 60 years of age gives us an insight into just how stark the housing crisis has become. Many people think the dire housing situation is something that only affects younger people and families, but these figures clearly show that it has become a multi-generational problem.

“It’s very worrying that people who may have worked all their lives, brought up children and contributed to society have absolutely no security when it comes to having a roof over their head. These statistics are a stark reminder that unfortunately homelessness has no age barrier.

“I am very concerned by these figures, which has seen the number of older people on local authority housing lists increase over the past two years. The facts are clear, Fine Gael is failing and older people are paying the price.

“The government must tackle these increasing numbers. It is clear current policies are not reducing waiting times and in fact are leading to older people languishing on these lists for longer,” concluded Deputy Butler.