Worrying times for Waterford FC as owner issues statement

Waterford FC owner Lee Power has issued a statement on the immediate future after widespread doubt.

"After certain events which took place earlier on in the season, I made the decision, at a considerable cost, to take UEFA to the Court of Arbitration, Lausanne, Switzerland. Unfortunately, the decision was upheld on a technicality which was very disappointing. With the stance the FAI had taken I had to reconsider my future investment in Irish Football," Mr Power said.

"However, after lengthy meetings with everyone at the club I have decided to finance the club for the next season. As one person cannot do this alone for the long-term future, I personally ask everyone from the supporters, supporters club and businesses to back the club.

"I understand the team did not win as many games as previous seasons and it was disappointing to see the huge drop in attendance, but we are now looking forward to the new season.

"Therefore, I am pleased to announce Alan Reynolds has signed a new deal with the club and we look forward to continuing our football relationship. Alan has been busy getting ready for the new season and we will be announcing new signings over the next few days.

"Finally, I would like to thank everyone at the club, academy, blues supporters club, sponsors and the loyal fans for the support over the last season," the Swindon Town owner added.

"We need every one of you in whatever way you can to support the ongoing future of Waterford FC."