Waterford Winterval events cancelled today due to weather warning

Due to Waterford being under a wind and rain weather warning, the outdoor Christmas markets, Winterval Illuminates, the Winterval Express Train and Horse Drawn Sleigh will not be running today, Wednesday, December 18.

Organisers made the announced on Wednesday morning.

All indoor events including Santa’s Grotto, the Wizards+Dragons exhibition, and Winterval On Ice are business as usual, they said.

All events will be back to normal on Thursday once the weather warning has been lifted.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford today.

"Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding," they said. That warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 7pm on Wednesday while a wind warning for the whole country is valid from 12 noon on Wednesday to 12 noon on Thursday.