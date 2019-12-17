Waterford hit with pre-Christmas weather warning from Met Éireann

Waterford has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning from Met Éireann.

The warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

"Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 4am to 7pm on Wednesday, December 18.