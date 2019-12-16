Councillor claims Waterford homeless figures are coming down

Waterford Fine Gael General Election candidate, Cllr John Cummins has claimed figures he has received from Waterford City & County Council show a 43% reduction in individuals being supported in homeless accommodation in the 12 months to the end of November.

He said the figures were down to 72 from 126. "A 33% reduction in families availing of homeless accommodation was also recorded in the same period, 10 down from 15," he said.

Cllr Cummins added: “This positive reduction in figures is as a result of increased supports to homeless clients to help them exit emergency accommodation. To emphasise the progress that has been made in the past 12 months, Waterford Council has now ceased the use of B&Bs and hotels as a means of emergency accommodation and is working in partnership with homeless service providers in providing alternative temporary supported accommodation in standard housing. While this is news that must be welcomed, it doesn’t lessen my resolve to ensure that these figures are further reduced in the months ahead.

“In the 11 months to the end of October, 350 individuals and families have been allocated properties and I am confident that we will reach 400 before year-end which is a fantastic achievement and exceeds our targets for 2019. In the Metropolitan District 245 Council tenancies were allocated, 73 were allocated in the Dungarvan/Lismore district and 18 were allocated n the Comeragh District. In addition, 14 were allocated by voluntary bodies across the city & county.”

He continued: “The Rebuilding Ireland home loan is also having a positive impact in enabling individuals and families that are above the threshold for social housing and have been declined mortgages by banks to get on the property ladder with their first home. This year 17 Housing Loans were approved but I believe there is a significant cohort of people in this category who will benefit from the affordable purchase and cost rental schemes as they are rolled out throughout 2020."

He concluded by saying, "while the Rebuilding Ireland plan has been ridiculed by opposition parties, the reality is the plan is unquestionably working here in Waterford. Waterford City & County Council have a pipeline of over 700 properties at various stages of design, planning, tender, construction and allocation; while approved housing bodies have 157 houses/apartments at various stages, most notably 69 Respond properties at the 6 crossroads which are expected to be allocated in March.”