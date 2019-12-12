Gardaí warn about deadly Christmas gifts for children and teens

Gardaí have warned about getting children and young teenagers being quad bikes and scramblers this Christmas because of the risk to life.

Gardaí say that a number of people killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or a scrambler on public roads in recent years. Most of these incidents involved children under 18 years of age.

Gardaí say the vehicles are unsuitable for children and young teenagers and could cause life-changing injuries. Paul Cleary is Chief Superintendent Garda National Roads Policing Bureau stated.

"Members of An Garda Síochána do not want to be delivering devastating news to another family this Christmas so our message is clear; children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision," he said.

Gardaí also wish to highlight the fact that some youths on scramblers have been linked to anti-social behaviour in our parks and public areas. The police say this illegal and anti-social use of scramblers and quads poses a serious safety hazard, and a potential to cause fear and intimidation in our communities.

Gardaí warn that they will have a visible presence in highlighted locations and will be enforcing the Public Order Act and the Road Traffic Act.