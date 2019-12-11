Waterford woman wins top Bus Éireann award

A Waterford woman won the Peer of the Year Award at Bus Éireann’s Annual GEM (Go the Extra Mile) Awards on December 4.

Bus Éireann celebrated its employees’ success in 2019 at the annual awards ceremony in Croke Park, recognising excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward thinking.

Now in its second year, the awards were issued in a number of different categories including Depot of the Year, School Bus Driver of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Craftworker of the Year, Hero of the Year, Driver of the Year, Executive of the Year and Engineering Operative of the Year.

Five Values Awards were also issued to reflect Bus Éireann’s core values: safety, customer first, collaboration, performance and forward thinking.

Sinead Hearne, a local Bus Éireann employee from Waterford, was awarded Peer of the Year at the ceremony in recognition of her professionalism, productivity, commitment and passion. She was particularly praised for her infectious enthusiasm and her pursuit of the highest standards of customer satisfaction and experience, specifically in the area of safety, punctuality and reliability in the Waterford City and Expressway services.