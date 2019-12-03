Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a return to more unsettled conditions after tomorrow with windy weather also on the way.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland is for a cold start with frost and any fog soon clearing. Spells of sunshine will develop widely but it will turn quite cloudy in southern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Increasing amounts of cloud across the country on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the southwest and west with the odd light shower possible elsewhere. Much of the country will remain frost-free with minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally but milder in coastal areas. Moderate, locally fresh southerly winds.

Dry and cold this evening with a lot of clear spells. Light variable breezes will be mostly southwesterly in direction. Cold and dry tonight with frost and some icy patches. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees, mildest along Atlantic coasts where it will be cloudier. pic.twitter.com/wUnVUqpFUu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 2, 2019

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that a fragmenting band of rain will push eastwards across the country on Wednesday but rainfall amounts will be small with parts of the east and southeast holding out dry. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. The odd light shower overnight but dry for most with a patchy frost forming. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to turn quite windy with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and north but predominantly dry elsewhere. Top temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Rain will extend to all areas overnight and it will remain rather windy. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Friday is expected to be a cool and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly breezes. Further scattered showers overnight but most areas will turn dry. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

A mixed weekend is forecast with a fair amount of dry weather on Saturday but current indications suggest it will turn wet and very windy on Sunday.