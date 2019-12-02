Christmas toy appeal to support Waterford refugee children

Residents in the Dungarvan, County Waterford, area are making an appeal for any unwanted toys and presents suitable for children ranging from one to 17-years-old.

Toys may be new, old or used but must be of good condition.

Clonea Emergency Reception and Orientation Centre (EROC) is home to mostly young families who have suffered unimaginable loss and suffering. Their time in Clonea EROC is used to recover, both physically and mentally, and to acclimatise to Irish society, learn English and start planning for their future.

“Every child deserves a present this Christmas. Host communities like Clonea continue to support our refugee community but resources are stretched. Having got to know some of the residents in the EROC, I would appeal to anyone who is doing a clear out before Christmas to think of donating a toy in aid of the disadvantaged children in our community," says local resident and organiser Amy Whelan.

This appeal builds on the generosity the people of Dungarvan and Waterford have shown over the past few years, along with the work previously done by the Déise Refugee Response Group.

“From all at the Clonea EROC, we thank Amy for the generous support and donations that help make these children feel like children and have finally some kind of safe normal Christmas," Clonea Hotel manager Joe Veale says.

Welcoming the Christmas Toy Appeal, Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr. John Pratt adds:“Christmas is the time of giving, sharing and celebrating with families, friends, neighbours and the wider community. This is a wonderful idea as residents prepare for the holiday season, and I want to commend all involved in the initiative and encourage everyone who can give to give.”

All donations can be dropped into Lawlor's Hotel, who is supporting the appeal between December 6-14 with all proceeds being delivered to the Clonea EROC in time for Christmas.