All school code-a-thon takes place in Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) computing lecturers who spearheaded an initiative to introduce coding to primary school children held an all-school Code-A-Thon in Waterford on Friday, November 29.

Eight computing lecturers from WIT’s Computing and Mathematics Department ran two sessions at Gaelscoil Phort Láirge on Friday from 9:30am - 10:30am and then another session from 11:15 to 12:15.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Siobhán Drohan, Dr. Brenda Mullally and Rob O’Connor who introduced coding to primary school students in the schools their own children attended.

Each of the 200 students in the school used robots and/or invention kits to bring coding alive. This was achieved through a suite of lesson plans designed for 4 to 12-year-olds. Students learned coding skills through Bee Bots, the Hour of Code and Scratch. They transferred these skills to a variety of devices, such as Spheros and Makey Makeys, allowing them to use their creativity and inventiveness and watch their imaginations come to life.