Woman who suffered horrific abuse to speak at Waterford event

A special event is taking place in Waterford as part of an international campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The event, organised by the Waterford Local Area Network Opposing Violence Against Women, will take place next Thursday, December 5, from 11am to 1pm at Carrickphierish Library on the Gracedieu Road.

Guest speakers will include Priscilla Grainger, the founder of the Stop Domestic Violence in Ireland (SDVI) group which is campaigning for domestic violence to be enshrined in law as a criminal offence, and her daughter Ainie. In a previous interview with WaterfordLive.ie, Priscilla opened up about suffering horrific domestic violence, urging other victims to “trust somebody, make a plan and get out of an abusive relationship”.

The event, titled Learning from the Legacy of Loss, is part of the international 16 Days of Action Opposing Violence Against Women campaign.

A spokesperson for Waterford Local Area Network Opposing Violence Against Women said: "This event is an important opportunity to raise awareness and call for changes at an international, national and local level to make women and children safe from abuse. It will highlight the devastating impact domestic violence has on vicitms and survivors, but also look at different ways how to address it."

This year’s event will have a specific focus on femicide, and it will also explore ways to help survivors of domestic violence, and their families, to move forward after suffering loss.

All are welcome to attend the event, and light refreshments will be provided.