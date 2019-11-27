NEWS

Gardaí seize cash and drugs after Waterford city house search

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Gardaí seized cash and drugs following a search of house in Waterford city on Tuesday. 

Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit searched the house in the Poleberry area of the city, seizing heroin with a value of €3,200, cannabis herb worth €4,000 (all pending analysis) and a sum of cash.   

A 28-year-old male was arrested at the scene and then conveyed to Waterford Garda Station.  