Gardaí seize cash and drugs after Waterford city house search

Gardaí seized cash and drugs following a search of house in Waterford city on Tuesday.

Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit searched the house in the Poleberry area of the city, seizing heroin with a value of €3,200, cannabis herb worth €4,000 (all pending analysis) and a sum of cash.

A 28-year-old male was arrested at the scene and then conveyed to Waterford Garda Station.