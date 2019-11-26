Waterford transgender opens up about becoming a man

A Waterford man has bravely opened up about his transition from female to male on a documentary on Beat 102 103.

Cody Sweeney, who is transgender, spoke about how it felt to be living in the wrong body, and how the support of his family got him through the process so far.

Chatting to Beat's Shonagh Lyons on Born this Way, Cody and his parents bravely opened about the experience.

“I felt like I knew when I was seven or eight, but I didn’t know how to say it because I didn’t know there was any word for it. I didn’t know it existed," Cody said.

Cody was extremely honest about the transitioning process. He spoke candidly about telling his family and the reaction he got.

Cody spoke from the heart about the stigma and feelings attached to being transgender. Outlining his own experience, Cody said: “Every day I was living in the wrong person."

He wanted to be living his life as a man, and he has begun the difficult process to ensure he could do that.

Cody’s full interview can be heard on beat102103.com/podcasts.