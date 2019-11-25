Major works at Waterford schools next summer

Waterford schools will undergo major improvement works next Summer through Government funding provided under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme.

The schools that have been successful in this round are Scoil Baile Mhic Airt, Carrickbeg National School, Ballyduff National School, Butlerstown National School, Scoil Naomh Muire Ballygunner, Fenor National School, Scoil Naomh Gobnait, Our Lady of Mercy Junior and Primary School, St. Mary’s NS Touraneena, Portlaw National School, Waterford Educate Together National School, Presentation Secondary School, Dungarvan College, and St. Paul’s Community College.

Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr John Cummins says the works are a vital investment for the future education of primary pupils and post-primary students in Waterford.

“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings across Waterford, which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers. As a secondary teacher myself, I know the importance of continuing capital investment in our education system. Our students and staff deserve to have a quality teaching and learning environment,” Cllr Cummins says.

“My colleague, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh, has announced that 405 schools across the country will receive more than €30 million for Summer Works projects for delivery in 2020. Minister McHugh confirmed to me that 12 primary and three post-primary schools in Waterford, including my own St. Paul’s Community College, will receive funding for major improvement works, which is positive news for staff and students alike.”

Cllr Cummins says climate action and change is to the fore of Fine Gael’s agenda and this is no different under this scheme.

Any school which receives funding for car parking and play areas will be required to identify a point for electric vehicle charging. The funding will allow for specialist electric ducting under play and car parking areas in order to ensure resurfaced areas are not dug up in the future.

Minister Joe McHugh says: “Our focus is on three fronts: we have prioritised money to upgrade and improve life safety systems like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting; we are funding new surfaced on play areas and car parks; and schools will be obliged to plan for electric vehicle charging.

“The climate action element of next year’s summer works is a sensible plan for the future. More and more electric charging points are coming on stream and it is symbolic that schools will be demonstrating how important initiatives like this are.

“The work will be carried out in schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other staff will be kept to a minimum. We have also made sure that schools are getting the notification several weeks earlier than last year to try to give principals and boards of management a better lead in time to plan and then get the work done,” he adds.

Projects allocated funding under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme relate to applications submitted by schools in category 10 from the Summer Works Scheme 2016/17 and category one from Summer Works Summer 2020 onwards.

Under Project Ireland 2040, the education sector will receive approximately €12 billion from 2018 to 2027. This includes some €8.8 billion for the schools sector.