Huge amount of drugs found after man fled Waterford gardaí on foot
On Wednesday, November 20, at approximately 4.35pm, the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit were carrying out surveillance in the Ballybricken area when members of the drug unit approached a suspect male.
On seeing gardaí, he fled on foot and dropped a bag of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €1,000.
Gardaí arrested a 28-year-old male and he was detained at Waterford Garda station.
In a follow-up search related to this incident, Gardaí searched a house in the Cherrymount area of the city and discovered over €30,000 of suspected cannabis resin.
The 28-year-old male was later released from custody. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
