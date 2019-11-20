Waterford artist to be showcased at Ireland's largest art fair

An award-winning An Rinn-based artist whose work reflects ancient Ireland will display her creations at Art Source Cork at City Hall from November 29 to December 1.

Maria Tanner Cohen is an artist, writer, and curator who draws from her surroundings to paint visually diverse works, including those inspired by ancient Ireland.

“In the last two years or so, my artistic exploration has opened out on a new terrain that was right under my feet all along, Irish prehistory,” said Maria.

“My works are born out of a desire to celebrate and reimagine the illusive richness of ancient Ireland and that sense of deep time, with its great stone megaliths of myth, magic and mystery which are scattered like a constellation all over the landscape.

“The ancient standing stones of Ireland have become a powerful symbol within my work for reimagining our ancient ancestors.”

A recent recipient of the project award from the Irish Arts Council, Maria is also a winner of the Cork County Council arts office award and Youghal Credit Union’s community development fund award.

“An Rinn is a place of gentle beauty and undoubtedly living here influences my work,” said Maria.

“On a fine day, your eye can travel across the sea and all along the edge of the Copper Coast for miles and miles.

“I love to take the time to appreciate the wonder of the land and seascape, and as an artist I partner with my intuition to allow it guide the unfolding of a piece of work.

“I often find myself standing before a blank canvas and the first forms that emerge are allusions to mountains and sea.”

Art Source, Ireland’s largest art fair, is branching out to Cork for the first time and will feature 20 of Ireland’s top artists and galleries showcasing affordable painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.

Gifted Craft and Design Fair Cork is the ultimate destination for anyone interested in craft, design, unique independent brands and artisan food producers.

“At Gifted Cork, we celebrate Christmas giving with thousands of thoughtful and sustainable gifts for your loved ones,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

“There will be a huge concentration on sustainable gifts, with some of Ireland’s most original sustainable fashion, beauty and homeware brands.”

The fair also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 25 local artisan food producers, tempting visitors with the best of the season’s fare.

Art Source Cork and Gifted Craft and Design Fair Cork take place at the City Hall Cork from November 29 to December 1. Full details can be found online at www.giftedcork.ie.