Mayor recognises Waterford 'Welcome Ambassadors'

You might have noticed people in bright blue tee shirts out and about in Waterford City, Tramore and Lismore over the summer.

They are the Waterford Welcome Ambassadors and they volunteer their time to provide a warm welcome to visitors to Waterford and give them information if required.

On Friday last, November 15, the Mayor of Waterford City & County Council, Cllr John Pratt, welcomed many of the Waterford Welcome Ambassadors to a special reception in City Hall to thank the volunteers for their time and effort.

The Welcome Ambassador Programme is run by the Waterford Area Partnership, in collaboration with Waterford City & County Council, Waterford Volunteering Information Service, Waterford Chamber, and the Lismore Heritage Centre.

Many of the Waterford Welcome Ambassadors also volunteer at the Information Cabin during the Winterval Festival.

If you'd like to get involved in volunteering in Waterford, Email connect@volunteerwaterford.ie or ring 051 840010.