Waterford event to hear from paramedic on frontline in Syria

An Irish paramedic who is volunteering with the Kurdish Red Crescent in Rojava will speak, via video link, at a Dungarvan event to raise funds for the Kurdish Emergency Relief Fund.

Kurdish areas of Northern Syria were invaded by Turkish forces last month, leading to the a humanitarian crisis in the area. Many civilians have been killed and injured with hundreds of thousands displaced. Calvin James Sweeney had previously volunteered as a paramedic in Syria and recently returned to assist in the wake of the invasion by Turkey.

Sweeney will speak at a special screening of the locally produced documentary film ‘Oglaigh Rojava’, which tells the story of an Old Parish man, Morgan Mansfield, who served as a volunteer with the Kurdish self-defence militia and played a part in the fight against ISIS. Morgan will also attend the screening and there will a question and answers session after the screening.

The event takes place at 7pm on Saturday, November 30 in Kirby Studios, 21 Mary St., Dungarvan. A collection will be taken on the night to support the Kurdish Emergency Relief Fund. Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend.

The screening may not be suitable for younger children and parental discretion is advised. For more information or to make a donation contact Cllr Conor D. McGuinness on 087 9345603.